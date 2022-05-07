Kelle Marsalis is the President and CEO of the Plano Chamber of Commerce. Her first foray into working with chambers was a stint with Stillwater, Oklahoma’s chamber in 2005. Three years later, she started working with the Plano Chamber of Commerce in a stretch which, and as she explains in this Q&A, included many milestones for herself and the city.
- How did you get involved with the chamber?
I started working for my first chamber in Stillwater, Okalahoma in 2005 by just being in the right place at the right time. I was visiting a friend at the place I worked in college and someone who worked for the local chamber came in and needed some communications help. After talking, it turned out they were hiring for a communications position and I ended up getting the job. I first worked at the Plano Chamber in 2008 in the membership department and then came back in 2019 to get a little closer to home because my family and I have lived in Plano full time since 2015.
- What do you do in your capacity as its the President and CEO?
As CEO, I provide leadership, general management, fiscal management and oversight of all Chamber activities for the nearly 1000-member organization. I manage our amazing professional staff and serve as the staff liaison for our governing board of directors.
- I noticed the letters “CCE, IOM” next to your name. Can you explain what those signify and how you earned those titles?
CCE stands for Certified Chamber Executive and is a certification awarded through the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives. The CCE designation is held by less than 1% of all Chamber executives in the country and signifies proficiency in the four core components of the chamber Body of Knowledge: management; planning and development; membership, communications, and revenue; and operations. I earned my CCE in 2016 after an almost year-long application process that included a live presentation, interview and exam. IOM stands for Institute of Organizational Management and is a designation received after completing this program through the US Chamber of Commerce. IOM is a four-year "masters degree"-style course in chamber and association management offered on four college campuses across the nation. Completing the program requires 96 hours of on-site education over the four years. I completed my IOM in 2010 and now serve on the National Board of Trustees for the US Chamber's Institute program.
- What are some of your proudest achievements?
Professionally, I am most proud of receiving my CCE and serving on national boards in my profession. Personally, I am most proud of raising (so far) my daughter.
- Are you a native Texan? (Where from?)
No. I am originally from Wisconsin and moved to Texas in 2008.
- What are your favorite restaurants?
My family and I love so many great restaurants in Plano, but especially Bella Italia, Blue Goose and Kenny's Burger.
- What are some of your go-to comfort movies and TV shows?
I love 90s TV and lots of movies. More recently, I love watching shows like Yellowstone, Ozark and Better Call Saul. Favorite movie is probably Mystic Pizza or The Great Outdoors. Love those cheesy 80s/90s comedies.
- What does a typical day for you look like?
I start pretty early with getting myself and my daughter out the door. I work in the office most days and have about one-third of my day meeting with members or attending events, one-third on Zoom or teams, and one-third meeting with our staff. Now that we're starting to have more events in person, I find myself out and about in the community much more.
- Tell our readers about your family.
My husband and I have been married for 18 years, and we have a three-year-old daughter named Tilly. We also just got a rabbit she named Sister Honey Bunny.
- What do you want your legacy to be?
Whether I want it to be or not, I think my legacy will include leading the Chamber through the pandemic and the good, the bad and the ugly when it comes to how the Chamber supported business during such a distinct time of change and loss of control. Over time, I hope that is replaced with a legacy of being a kind and impactful human who always strives to put people of influence in places to positively impact Plano.
