Ligia Urrego is the director of the Storehouse Academy, a program for the Plano-based Storehouse of Collin County (aka Seven Loaves Community). The program is currently rolling out an English as a Second Language (ESL) pilot program, which is scheduled to run through August.
Tell our readers about the Storehouse Academy.
In 2020, Candace Winslow, executive director of The Storehouse of Collin County, laid out a five-year vision to meet the needs of our neighbors. Part of that five-year vision included the launch of our fourth program – The Academy. The Academy Education Program aims to provide educational opportunities which lead to long-term transformation for our neighbors. We are launching The Academy in August 2022 with course offerings that will allow our neighbors to develop job skills, language skills, and life skills.
How did you get involved with the Storehouse of Collin County, and what has your work with the organization entailed?
I started volunteering at The Storehouse in 2012 when my daughter Natalie became a member of the National Charity League (NCL) Plano Chapter. Even after Natalie graduated and went off to college, my husband William and I continued serving our neighbors at The Storehouse. Additionally, I also served on The Storehouse Board of Directors for two years from 2019 to 2021. While on the board, I served on the Vision Committee which supported Candace in developing the five-year vision for growing our programs to meet our neighbors’ needs. As the plans for The Academy began to unfold, Candace asked me in July 2021 to take on the role of director for our newest program. After much prayer and reflection, I accepted the position and joined The Storehouse team effective January 2022. As director of The Academy, I have spent the past seven months actively recruiting volunteers, developing partnerships with training providers, and establishing the branding for The Academy as well as ironing out the details for the enrollment of students in our fall courses.
How’s the program’s summer pilot going so far?
Our summer English as a Second Language (ESL) pilot program is going very well. We have 51 neighbors from six countries enrolled in four classes: two level one classes, one level two class, and one level three. Our first day was a very emotional one for all our staff, volunteers, and neighbors. Not only was it a historic day for The Storehouse with the launch of a fourth program, many of our neighbors also remarked that they felt incredibly welcomed by The Storehouse team. Our neighbors are learning a lot in class, and we are fostering a sense of community. Many of our volunteers have shared that they enjoy getting to know our neighbors better.
What are some of your proudest achievements in life?
- Fulfilling my goal of completing my college degree in United States.
- Being happily married for 28 years and raising two wonderful children.
- Being able to stay with my children while they were growing up.
- Being a part of the team that launched The Storehouse’s newest program - The Academy.
I read that you are originally from Bogotá, Colombia. What brought you here to Texas?
I had always dreamed of getting my degree in the United States. My dad worked for an oil company and used to attend business meetings in Houston. Back in the late 1980s, it was not very common for a young girl in my culture to leave Colombia and attend college in a foreign country. Fortunately, I was able to convince my dad to let me attend the University in Houston since I would be able to see him during his work trips.
What are your favorite local restaurants?
My favorite local restaurants in Plano are Joe’s Pizza, Pasta, & Subs; Kenny’s Burger Joint; Mexican Sugar; and CraftWay Kitchen.
What are some of your go-to comfort movies and TV shows?
I consider myself to be a very romantic person. I love Hallmark Movies. Whenever my children are in town for the summer, we enjoy watching the Star Wars movies together.
What does a typical day for you look like?
A typical day for me begins with my daily quiet time with God. I then proceed to exercise by taking a walk or going for a run. When I am working from home in the mornings, I like to respond to emails over breakfast with my husband. Next, I head to The Storehouse for work meetings. Once I get to The Storehouse, things get hectic, so I try to grab a quick bite for lunch. After work, my family makes it a practice to sit down for a meal together either at home or at a restaurant. This gives us the opportunity to connect with each other. After dinner, I usually watch some TV with my family or read when I am alone. Right now, on Saturday mornings, William, Natalie, and I are busy at The Storehouse leading ESL classes and volunteering from 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Tell our readers about your family.
My husband William and I have been married for 28 years. We met while studying at the University of Houston. He is wonderfully creative, hardworking, and very loving. Our two children, David and Natalie, are both graduating from college in December. Our family enjoys traveling together. We also enjoy volunteering and serving our neighbors together at The Storehouse.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I want to be remembered for my love and dedication to my husband, my children, and my community. I feel so blessed to be living out my legacy right now, every single day. I want to continue touching and transforming the lives of our neighbors. I want people to remember me as a faithful and joyful daughter of God, a person who encourages others, and someone will go the extra mile to make the lives of those around her better.
