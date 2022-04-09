Paul Hendricks is the Executive Director of the Veterans Center of North Texas, a Plano-based nonprofit organization that works to meet the basic needs of service members as they acclimate to civilian life. He is also the State President of the Air Force Association and a member of the Military Officers Association of America.
An Air Force Veteran who served in the Vietnam War, Hendricks spent his post-military career working for Boeing.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
Are you in any other profession outside of the Veterans Center?
I am retired from business. I also retired from the Air Force.
I am involved in several different organizations. I’m most active in the Veterans Center of North Texas, but I’m an active member of the Air Force Association, I’m the state president of the Air Force Association and also the chair of the advocacy committee for the Air Force Association.
I’m also a member of the Military Officers Association of America, and there, I’m just involved as a chapter member as well as [a member of] their local advocacy group.
What, in your view, are some of the most cumbersome challenges facing veterans in civilian life?
In the Veterans Center of North Texas, we see about 1,000 veterans a year in our office, so we’re pretty busy. Since we started our organization in 2014, we have seen over 10,000 veterans and their families, so we’ve seen a broad spectrum of our veteran community.
Today is much different than when we first started. Today, the biggest issue we’re seeing is lack of employment, and along with that comes underemployment [and] the issues of not being able to make rent payments, utility payments, car payments or any kind of lifestyle incidentals that are just standing in the way.
This all is income-based. What’s causing that issue? There’s a large number of folks in our community that, as you know, have decided not to work, which personally, I can’t understand that, but that’s causing some problems.
A lot of our veterans that we meet have VA disability, and along with that disability, comes disability pay. And that’s not sufficient to live on, and it was never designed to be a living wage, but some of our veterans try to live on it. It’s just not suitable. Especially here in Collin County; the cost of living in Collin County is pretty high.
This may be a difficult question to answer, but our military is probably the most sophisticated entity in the entire world, and people who go into it go through lots of training and come out of the other side a lot better and a lot more disciplined. They also have experiences that hardly any civilians in this world have. So with that said, why are some service members’ employment prospects bleak after they serve?
That’s a great question.
There are people in all industries – military is one of them – that just don’t catch onto them at your life. That’s all I can say.
And the military is like any complex corporation. You have people that sweep the floors, handle the mail all the way up to sophisticated weapons systems operators. And some of them apply themselves better than others.
Everything is important. Every single step, every single occupation that is going on in the military is important. Otherwise, you don’t get things done. [For] some people, it just doesn’t catch for some reason.
Can you tell our readers more about your military service? You were in Vietnam, is that correct?
That is correct. I’ve had maybe not a unique career, [but it became] an interesting career.
So in 1969, I was drafted into the Army, and I was able to find a way out of the Army and join the Air Force as a commissioned officer in 1970. With a degree, by the way.
I just had no intention of being in the military. In fact, I didn’t know much about it, but I did get drafted just because I had stayed in college too long.
I flew B-52s in Vietnam, and right at the end of the Vietnam War, I was… [phone reception was weak, so this part of the interview was illegible] … what’s called [Operation] Linebacker II.
I was one of the air crews that flew over North Vietnam and Hanoi and was one of the impetuses to bring the war to an end. It’s not me uniquely, of course, but just another one of the airplanes in the sky. It was quite eventful for me. During the 11 days we were flying B-52s in North Vietnam, we had 12 B-52s shot down.
What are some of your proudest achievements?
After I left the Air Force, I went to work for Rockwell International, that was procured by Boeing, so I’m a Boeing air craft retiree, as well as an Air Force retiree.
The accomplishments for me, I was able to raise a family. My wife and I have been married for 54 years. That’s an accomplishment. I’ve got two adult daughters and four grandchildren, and I guess I’m proud of the fact that they all have educations and they’re prosperous in the communities where they live.
My wife and I are enjoying retirement. My retirement is just running this Veterans Center, and my wife’s retirement is, she’s a retired social worker and is a volunteer at Medical City McKinney. We’re pretty much full-time volunteers.
Are you a native Texan?
No. My wife and I are both from Southern California in the San Diego area.
Since 1970, the state of California has just been kind of a touch-and-go for us. In the military, you travel around quite a bit.
What are your favorite local restaurants?
My favorite restaurants are Mexican food. I’m a Mexican food connoisseur. I live in Fairview, and so we frequent just the closest place that we can to find Mexican food.
We also like Chinese food. There are a couple of great restaurants in Plano that we frequent for Chinese food.
What are some of your comfort movies and TV shows?
We like to watch PBS, and we like to watch the old reruns of Monk.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I would like people to remember me as an honest American.
