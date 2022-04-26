Paul Scelsi has been a Plano resident since 2009. A running enthusiast, he published the book “Running Can Change Your Life for the Better” in November.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity. To access the full Q&A, go to planostar.com.
How did you get into running?
In 1998, at age 34, I wanted another form of exercise in my life. I was living in The Village Apartments in Dallas off of Lovers Lane and always spotted people running around the perimeter of the complex. One day I tried it. It was my very first run for the simple sake of running. I have never looked back since.
What was the impetus behind you writing and publishing Running Can Change Your Life for the Better?
Running has had such a positive impact on my life that I wanted to share the many benefits with others. I'm unofficially on a mission to inspire future runners like the future runner I was at age 33. I never viewed running as so beneficial. Never. In fact, the thought of running just for the sake of running never appealed to me. I was very active all my life up to the age of 34. I participated in many sports that involved running. But it never appealed to me to "go for run" as a form of exercise. That has for certain changed. And it delivers so many other benefits beyond physical health. That's why I wrote the book. I also wrote it to show how very easy it is to start running from day one.
What, from your experience, are some lesser-known benefits that running has?
Running gives me time to think things through in my personal and professional life. I have solved many challenges, or found a path toward an ultimate solution, while on a run. I love the private solo time running gives me to think while also enjoying the act of running at the same time. It's a win-win. Running also gives me a great sense of accomplishment to kickstart my day. I'm an early-morning runner. After I crank out a five-miler and get dressed for the day I already feel like I've done so much and the whole day is still in front of me. I list nine specific benefits in my book.
What are some of your favorite running trails in Plano?
I run exclusively outdoors wherever I am -- at home, on vacation or on business travel. My preference is to step outside the front door and just run. At home in Plano near Parker and Custer I have 20 different five-mile routes in the streets of Plano that all begin and end at my front door. I can extend them up to 10 or 20 miles -- which I do when I train for the annual Dallas Marathon. If I run on a trial, it's the Chisholm Trail in Plano, mostly.
What are your proudest achievements?
With regard to running achievements: My first marathon in 2002 in Dallas will always be special because it's my first. I have since run a total of 24 marathons. I love the distance, the challenge and the major unknown of how the miles will play out each race. In 2005, I ran the Boston Marathon and proposed to my now-wife Holli at the finish line. We met running, so that's a major accomplishment I am thrilled about. Running while pushing our daughter Stella in the baby jogger up until her fourth birthday will always be a special memory. I think I enjoyed it more than she did. Lastly, the two books I recently wrote are very proud moments, especially this running book.
Are you a native Texan? (Where from?)
I am born and raised in Philadelphia, but I have been a major Dallas Cowboys fan since childhood. Boldly rooting for the Cowboys on Monday mornings in an all-boys Catholic high school was an unpopular decision in the late 1970s-early 1980s. But I survived. I moved to Texas in 1996. I moved to Plano in 2009.
What are your favorite local restaurants?
I like Joe's Pasta and Pizza. I'm 100% Italian so I cannot get enough of that food. My Texas-born wife has me enjoying El Norte often. And our daughter has us swinging by whatever restaurant is her current craving.
What are some of your go-to comfort movies and TV shows?
We love crime dramas. Law & Order: SVU, Law & Order original and all versions of Law & Order. Give me Benson and Stabler all day long.
Tell our readers about your family.
I grew up in an all-Italian family in Philly. I'm the youngest of four children. My parents raised two boys and two girls. There's only one year separating each of us, so it was a charged-up house for my parents when we were kids. I met my wife Holli in a marathon training class at Run On in Dallas in 2003. We married in 2006. We have a daughter Stella, age 12 and about to be a teenager in June.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I hope to pass on to others to find your passion in life -- whatever it is -- and enjoy it. Find that something that brings you genuine joy and just enjoy it. And tell others about it so perhaps it may become their passion.
