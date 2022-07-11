Tom Leszeli is a Plano resident who immigrated to the United States from Budapest, Hungary seven years ago. He currently works as a gymnastics coach and moonlights at the Carrier Skate Shop on K Avenue.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
How did you get involved with the skate shop?
I used to rollerblade back home. I’m from Hungary, and I came here seven years ago for a job.
I used to skate, and then I quit for about 17 years, then two years ago, I started over again. So I live in Plano, I work in Plano and there was a skate shop in Plano, so I took it as a sign.
I just showed up with my skate, and I got to know the guys. I got to know the owner, and he asked me one day, “Hey, would you be interested in doing some hours in the skate shop?” and I said, “Sure, why not?”
That was almost a year ago or so.
What part of Hungary are you from?
Budapest.
How are you enjoying it here in Plano?
It’s great.
So I used to be a gymnast, and I came as a gymnastics coach and still work as a gymnastics coach in Plano.
You notice any overlap between being a gymnastics coach and working at the skate shop?
[It’s] kind of a customer service job. You try to teach [kids] the best way you can, [and] the same way, you try to give the best service you can to people. You have to be more patient. [laughs]
What are some of your favorite local restaurants in the area?
I actually really like McNeal’s. They just opened a few weeks ago, and they have really good food.
What do you do during your free time?
I don’t have much of free time, because I work from Monday through Saturday, and when I’m not [coaching], I’m most of the time here. But when I have free time, I really like to go skate with my friends here. We’ll usually have a pretty big session on Sunday mornings, so that’s my free time activity.
Tell our readers about your family.
My mom and dad both live in Hungary. My dad is a gymnastics coach as well. My mom is a gastroenterologist. They’re about to retire. Everything’s great with them.
I haven’t been home for about eight or nine years or so.
I’m waiting on my green card. I’ve got a visa, (…) so that thing allows me to enter the country, to stay in the country and work in the country, but that visa expired, so you need an extension. The extension only allows me to stay and work in the country – it doesn’t allow you to reenter the country. So if I leave; if I go to Hungary or any other country, I have to get a stamp again in my passport.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I don’t know. I work with 80-100 kids already as a coach, so if I keep doing this, that’s probably going to be thousands in 20-30 years of length.
I’m trying to help people the best that I can here in the skate shop or in the gym. I hope they’re going to remember me [as someone] that actually added something to their life, even with the coaching or just recommending the right skates for them.
