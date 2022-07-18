After Florence Shapiro served as Plano’s first female mayor from 1990 to 1992, she began a two-decade stint as a Texas State Senator.
Having a background in education, Shapiro currently works as a partner for education consultant firm Shapiro Linn Strategic Consulting Firm. She’s also served on the board for the Republican Jewish Coalition and has received honors for her support of the Children’s Advocacy Centers of Texas and the Texas Association Against Sexual Assault.
Plano City Hall’s council chambers, the Senator Florence Shapiro Council Chambers, is named in her honor.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
What have you been up to since you retired from the Texas Senate?
[laughs] That’s a loaded question! You mean since 2013? Almost 10 years ago?!
I know. [laughs] It’s a lot.
I was a teacher at Richardson High School many, many years ago. After that, I left to raise a family in Plano. We’ve lived in Plano for 50 years, and back then, it was a population 17,500 people. [We] raised our family here – three children, and now we have 12 grandchildren.
But after I was teaching, I got very involved in the community. It was a very new, robust community that was growing quickly. I went on the Plano City Council for 10 years, I was the Mayor for two years. Then I went to the Texas Senate in 1993 – spent 20 years in the Texas Senate. Every session, I was on the Education Committee, but for the last 10 years, I was actually chair of the Senate Education Committee.
When I retired in 2013, I did a lot of work with education organizations. I was with Educate Texas. I was doing a lot of volunteer work in the space of education. Six years ago, I actually became what I like to call a “strategic consultant” in education. Some people call us “lobbyists,” but that has a bad connotation. [laughs]
But I do lobby the Legislature, and I certainly lobby for clients, [but] only education. I don’t do transportation or water or any of the other things I was involved in. I care very deeply about education and I want to make sure that the system we have in place is for every student in the state of Texas, and that’s 5.4 million kids – that’s a lot of kids.
What made you decide to commit your career to education?
You know, I loved being a teacher. And then, of course, I raised three children.
Education was my major at the University of Texas. Education and speech. And it fit my narrative. We moved to Plano specifically in 1972 because we wanted to raise our family here because of the education system. Period.
It had a wonderful school system which, of course, it still does. It became a part of my life, and I wanted to make sure I gave back when I had the opportunity, and that’s how I got started.
I talked to Rabbi [Menachem] Block [of the Chabad Plano/Collin County synagogue]. He told me that he first met you and your husband in 1992. He told me that he opened a phone book and then saw the last name “Shapiro,” called your husband and you hit it off.
The thing I remember that [Block] still says is that he moved here in 1992, which was the year I was running for the Senate. We have those big signs up that say, “Vote for Florence Shapiro for Texas Senate,” and he saw that aligned with talking to [my husband] Howard on the phone and realized that was what he really wanted to do – meet up with us.
What solidified it, I think for him, [were] the campaign signs.
When you look back on your career in politics, what do you miss the most, and what do you miss the least?
[laughs] That’s a loaded question.
What I miss the most are the friendships and relationships with the people that I served [with]. We only have 31 State Senators – that’s a very small, exclusive group of people. We were very close. Republicans and Democrats, we worked together. We made what I consider good public policy for a very long time, and I miss my friendships with those people.
Believe it or not, about every two years, we get together for a big dinner in Austin so that we can see each other again. Our friendships have lasted a long, long time.
It’s a nice story today, especially today, when the situation in politics is not quite so collegial.
How has the political landscape changed since you left?
I think the issues have caused it to be more volatile. The decisions that people [make] are what they believe is in the best interest of their constituents, and sometimes it’s not as easy to find middle ground on a lot of these issues, which we try to do as often as possible because we’re a state with over 30 million people.
What are some of your proudest achievements in your career?
There are several.
The one that unfortunately comes to mind first and foremost is [Ashley’s Laws, a series of bills named after 7-year-old Ashley Estell, a Plano child who was abducted and murdered in 1993.]
And then, of course, the things I did in education. I feel like every session, we always had something to make sure every student – and I do mean every student – got a good education.
What, specifically, did [Ashley’s Laws] do?
Well, we actually had 11 different bills that we filed.
The first session after she passed away [1995], we passed seven of those 12 bills, and then we came back the following session and passed one or two more. So it took a while to get them all passed, but we just wanted to make absolutely sure that certainly someone who was a convicted sex offender had no access at all to children [and] that it couldn’t happen again. It has happened; I’m not saying that it doesn’t happen, but it’s certainly less frequent now.
We put stronger penalties in place. There were so many pieces of the puzzle that were broken at the time. When you do a full evaluation of how this could have happened, there were pieces of the puzzle that just fell apart.
[The interview continued with discussions about legislation being hindered, then the subject was changed.]
Are you originally from Texas?
I grew up in Dallas.
Interesting story, I went to Hillcrest High School. I knew Richardson was starting to grow, [but] I never knew Plano was on the other side of Richardson.
What has it has been like seeing [Plano] grow into this city of 280,000 people.
It’s amazing, and it’s in the blink of an eye.
And now it just seems like it has matured to the point where it’s exactly what we had hoped as we were planning out the city.
Tell our readers about your family.
I’ve been married to my husband for 53 years. Three children, all graduated from Plano Senior High. One [son Todd] is a lawyer with my husband. My daughter, who is older than Todd, lives in Houston. She’s also a lawyer.
She has three children, all grown. We’ve got a senior at the University of Texas. Her daughter is a freshman going off to college at William and Mary in Virginia, then she’s got a senior in high school in Houston.
[Todd has] four children. His oldest is graduating this year from Plano West and [has] three others.
I’ve got a daughter, Stacy, who is the youngest. She has five children.
You said you were married for 53 years. What advice do you have for newlyweds?
[laughs] Can you write down “ha ha?”
That is a really interesting question. I think the one thing that’s most important to me, it’s family. You go through good times, you go through bad times, but at the end of the day, family is the most important thing.
How did you and your husband meet?
At the University of Texas.
My grandson is there, my kids all went there and my husband and I went there, but he was from a very small town in Central Texas, and of course, I was from Dallas, so we actually met at the university.
