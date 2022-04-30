Shayna Stevens is a Registered Nurse (RN) and trauma clinician who works in the Level II trauma ward at Texas Health Presbyterian Plano. In addition to being an RN, she has also earned credentials including a Bachelors of Science in Nursing (BSN) and a Trauma-Certified Registered Nurse (TCRN).
She was recently honored with the Distinguished Trauma Certified Nurse for 2022 award by the Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing.
How did you get into your line of work?
I was born with a congenital deformity that required surgery at age six. I had such a wonderful experience at Children’s in Dallas.That is where I first became interested in healthcare. I have always loved the fact that a nursing degree is so versatile.
How big of an issue is compassion fatigue in your industry, and what is done to combat it?
I think compassion fatigue is a huge issue, especially right now. Our hospital has offered many online support groups, individualized counseling, in-person Schwartz Rounds (training focused on the emotional impact of patient care) and time off. A huge help for me is realizing I had to work on increasing my self-care. If we don’t take care of ourselves, how can we be expected to care for others?
Congrats on the Distinguished Trauma Certified RN for 2022 award! What are some of the proudest achievements that come to mind as you reflect on your career and these honors?
Thank you. I am so honored to be among the amazing group of nurses across the country who realize certification is important and really do what is best for our patients. My proudest recent experience as a nurse was passing the Trauma Certified R.N.exam. I get nervous about tests, especially standardized ones. Passing this exam showed I have a real understanding of trauma and can provide the best care I can for our patients. I was also proud when I was accepted into graduate school for a Master’s in Nursing. Starting grad school 20 years after finishing nursing school was very daunting. I have adjusted and am really enjoying grad school (except for the tests!)
Are you a native Texan? (Where from?)
I am a Texas girl! I was born and raised in East Texas. I didn’t realize how beautiful Tyler is until I left for college and came back.
What are your favorite local restaurants?
I love food! All kinds. We have a little Greek place in Plano we love to visit. Any authentic Mexican food is great. Plano has a million hidden, off-the-beaten-path restaurants and I love trying new foods. I can usually find something on the menu just about anywhere.
What are some of your go-to comfort movies and TV shows?
Unfortunately, I am in school and don’t have a lot of time for TV. I do like to turn on the ID (Investigation Discovery) channel when I need a mental break. Any old 90s and 2000s sitcoms will do as well.
What do you like to do during your spare time?
Again, I don’t have a lot of spare time, but my favorite thing to save for, plan for and do is travel! I also love to read, listen to podcasts and play with my dogs.
What does a typical day for you look like?
Typically, I do not have to set an alarm clock because my German Shepard demands breakfast at 7a.m.! I like to start my day with sitting on the patio with some good coffee and then yoga. I go to work around 11 a.m. I work as a trauma clinician in a Level II trauma center at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano. I have many responsibilities in my job, including helping the emergency department when a trauma comes in, rounding on the trauma patient while in the hospital, updating our trauma registry, assisting with process improvement and providing trauma education. It is a very busy job, but I love it.
Tell our readers about your family.
I have an amazing spouse, Richard.We’ve been together 11 years. We have a German Shepherd, Hilde, a Chiweenie named Herbie and a senior cat named Dusty. I am lucky enough to have my sister nearby in The Colony. My wonderfully supportive parents are still in Tyler, only a two-hour drive away.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I guess I would like to be remembered as a kind person who helped patients in some of the worst times of their lives with a kind word, calming manner and skillful touch — and could even make then laugh sometimes!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.