Without Steve Stoler, our sacred job of bringing the news of Plano to its residents would be difficult, if not downright impossible.
Stoler is the Director of Media Relations for the city of Plano, a post he has held since December 2013. His tenure with the city came after a 34-year career in broadcast journalism, ending with an Emmy Award-winning stint with WFAA. He reflected on these experiences in his book, “Tonight at Ten: A TV News Reporter’s Stories Behind the Stories.”
So without further ado, you’ve heard from the Plano Star Courier. We now turn to the man who, for years, has helped make this week’s paper and others before it possible.
How did you get into your line of work?
When I was a senior at Mercer University in Georgia, I landed a part-time job doing two five-minute local news segments for what may have been the worst television station on the planet. We used to say the call letters WCWB stood for “We Can’t, We’re Broke.” As bad as it was, our news team received great experience, which lead to bigger and better opportunities in broadcast journalism. It was my 34 years in television news that helped serve as excellent training for my current position with the city of Plano as Director of Media Relations.
What made you decide to transition from the world of broadcasting over to communications for Texas’s ninth largest city?
I witnessed many of my colleagues getting incredible opportunities in other fields. One became a VP for American Airlines. Another became the spokesperson for Southwest Airlines. Others accepted PR director positions at area hospitals and energy companies. I thought, “Why not me?” I wanted to see if perhaps there was a perfect opportunity awaiting for me. For years, I always said, “If I ever get out of broadcast news, my dream job would be working for my city, Plano.” When it came to fruition, it served as a perfect transition to a new, exciting second career. Working for the city where I live feels more like a mission than a job. I love my city and I love working for its local government.
What are some of the craziest or memorable experiences you had at WFAA?
On April 17, 2013, photojournalist Chris Mathis and I covered a story in Frisco when we were suddenly rerouted to the town of West. An explosion at a fertilizer plant killed five people, injured more than 160 and left 150 buildings damaged or destroyed. Chris and I were the first Dallas news crew on the scene. We were live on the air, showing the evacuation of a nursing home, not far from the explosion site. Everyone was ordered out of the area immediately for fear of a secondary explosion. We were live on the air, so we stayed while we were reporting. In a matter of minutes, everyone was gone from the area, except for us. It was eerie and made us both very nervous. As soon as we were off the air, we got out of there as quickly as possible.
What are some of your proudest achievements?
Raising two sons who became fine young men, winning an Emmy Award for coverage of a Collin County tornado and completing a bucket list item: writing and publishing my book, “Tonight at Ten: A News Reporter’s Stories Behind the Stories.” My goal was to break even on my investment. I sold more than 800 copies, which allowed me to reach my goal.
Are you a native Texan? (Where from?)
I’m not a native Texan. But as people often say in the Lone Star State, “I got here as fast as I could.” I was born in Detroit, raised in South Florida (Hollywood) and spent the last 37 years in Texas.
What are your favorite local restaurants?
Our favorite restaurant is Senor Loco’s on Parker Road. We are regulars there. We love the food, atmosphere, service, hospitality and margaritas. I’m also a big fan of the seafood at Fish N Tails, just a few blocks from the Municipal Center off US 75 and 15th Street. I eat lunch there often.
What are some of your go-to comfort movies and TV shows?
I love seeing movies on the big screen. We just saw Top Gun Maverick in XD and loved it. We watch a lot of series on Netflix, Amazon Prime and HBO Max. Among our favorites: Ozark, Vikings, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Queen of the South and Hacks.
What does a typical day for you look like?
The beauty of my role at the city is that every day is different. I never know when my media friends will call needing an interview, video or information. I monitor local and national media and produce a daily report on media contacts and coverage. I also work on several video series we started. I write press releases. I write and shoot “Stoler on the Street” episodes, which are designed to give our residents short, simple and conversational information about the wide array of services and events provided by their city. I shoot the videos with my iPhone. One of my colleagues in the Communications and Community Outreach Department edits each piece. I also write and produce the Plano Proud series, which focuses on Plano residents doing great things in our community, and “Three Score and More,” which focuses on our amazing senior community.
Tell our readers about your family.
Susan is my wife of 32 years. She retired from the JC Penney corporate headquarters after working there more than two decades. She is now doing some pretty amazing art. She adorns musical instruments, lanterns, mannequins with “bling” from costume jewelry and bicycle parts to watches and coins. You name it, it’s probably glued on to one of her masterpieces. She displays her creations at the Skypony Gallery at the Shops at Willow Bend. My oldest son, Jordan, is the Branch Manager at Enterprise in Lewisville. My youngest son, Jake, is the Assistant Food and Beverage Manager at the Marriott Legacy. We also have three miniature Aussies: Sammie, Teddy and Mia.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I would like my legacy to be more about who I am as a person as opposed to what I accomplished in my career. Whether as a news reporter or city employee, I strive to build long-lasting friendships based on kindness, compassion, trust and respect. It’s a simple formula based on the Golden Rule of treating others as you want to be treated. This approach served me well throughout my life and blessed me with a myriad of magnificent friends.
