Wiley Liou is a Plano resident who attends Lebanon Trail High School. He is an English tutor who teaches the language to Taiwanese students and the author of “The Fundamentals of Biology,” a study guide he created that he self-published.
Tell our readers about the educational work that you do.
As part of an effort to increase bilingualism in Taiwan, I am an English tutor for numerous elementary schools in both rural and urban places in that country. Throughout the week, I plan out English lessons to be taught virtually, where I am able to create games, worksheets and hands-on activities for students to participate in. Rather than teaching simply about general English terms, I enjoy being able to provide personal aspects of my culture; things like Texas traditions, food and popular locations are all subjects I have taught.
What was the impetus for you writing “The Fundamentals of Biology,” and what impact would you say it has had?
As an aspiring medical physician, easing concerns among larger communities is something I intend to accomplish; once the infamous 2020 pandemic hit, I became concerned that many were unknowledgeable on antibodies, contributing to a high anti-vaccinated population. Furthermore, based on personal experience, the prospect of entering high school was largely intimidating due to the sheer information we would have to learn throughout the next few years. Hoping to give the youth a greater understanding of the true realities of microscopic life, I published my own study guide, The Fundamentals of Biology, as a way for late middle-school and early high-school students to learn about biological concepts in a concise-yet-informational way. On a personal level, this allowed me to better prepare myself in the scientific field. On a larger level, however, I was able to receive feedback from teachers and other students on how my guide was useful in both the school biology course and in real life. Donating all my proceeds to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization further allowed me to immediately make a change in the world even in my high school years.
How has COVID-19 affected your life and routine?
Like many other high school students, the sudden shock of no longer having personal interaction with friends was a sudden shift I have had to adapt to. However, this has provided unique opportunities to take on tasks I otherwise wouldn’t consider. During the 2020-21 school year, I was able to spend the time at home taking on new hobbies, whether it be origami, cooking or exercising. I also developed closer connections with my family, developing a curiosity for the daily lives of my mother, father and sister.
What are some of your proudest achievements?
Along with the publication of my book, I am proud of my accomplishments in music performance; specifically, as a violist, I have been selected to the All-State orchestra. In addition, I am honored to be a recipient of the National Society of High School Scholars Foundation Communicorp Scholarship. The NSHSS is a premier international honor and scholarship program that honors the excellence of high school students. Finally, I am a recipient of the President’s Volunteer Service Award, receiving a Gold Distinguishment for over 250 hours of community service in a year.
Are you a native Texan? (Where from?)
Yes! While my parents were born and raised in Taiwan, I was born in Dallas and have lived in Plano for the majority of my life.
What are your favorite local restaurants?
During the weekends, my family likes to eat together at barbeque places such as Spring Creek Barbeque. Whenever I’m in the mood to eat Eastern Asian cuisine, however, my go-to is a place called Taiwan Cafe, which offers both breakfast foods and main dishes.
What are some of your go-to comfort movies and TV shows?
Some of my favorite movies come from Studio Ghibli, such as Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle and The Tale of Princess Kaguya. As for TV shows, some of my favorites include Ted Lasso, Succession and Breaking Bad.
What does a typical day for you look like?
Unlike many of my classmates, I’m used to waking up early. I take the time before school to listen to the NPR podcast, read up on the current news and review my Chinese on Duolingo. On the typical weekday, I’ll have four class periods, with the workload in each recently increasing with upcoming exams. When I come home, I try to get my homework out the way immediately before I eat dinner with my family (which I sometimes like to help prepare). After practicing my viola for an hour or so and preparing for tests, I wind the day down by watching YouTube or binging TV shows. On the weekends, I have been trying to find new things to do on a weekly basis; some things include learning how to solve a Rubik’s cube, painting and cleaning out the garage.
Tell our readers about your family.
In my household, I am grateful to be living with my two parents, both of whom work full-time to provide for my family and me. I also have a twin sister, who is someone I can always rely on to talk to or ask questions. Although both introverted, my sister and I talk a lot at home, whether it be homework questions or random bickering. Every year before the pandemic, I have also had the opportunity to visit my grandparents in Taiwan, who I have fond memories of hearing stories from and playing table tennis.
What do you want your legacy to be?
Like many others, I selfishly want to live healthily, wealthily and happily. However, when I think about my impact on others, I simply want to be viewed as a loyal person to my close companions and a reliable source of empathy. My aspiration to become a general practitioner is based on my hope to provide indiscriminate care to my community. Fortunately, organizations such as the NSHSS have helped me pursue these lofty goals.
