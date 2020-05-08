The Plano Conservancy of Historic Preservation had several events planned for the spring. One of them was its annual Hike Through History. Views from a 1.5-mile hike show off historic homes and cemeteries. But since residents in Plano and around the country are steering clear of large gatherings, the conservancy shifted its focus to virtual activities and contests.
May is Historic Preservation Month, and the organization has plans for a virtual alternative to its annual hike.
Picturing Plano’s Past photo contest encourages residents to scout out historic homes and cemeteries and snap a photo. Last month, the conservancy held a Haiku Through History contest with poems submitted by Plano residents.
“The contests allow for folks living in Plano to learn and share history in a creative way. In this age of corona(virus) and social distancing, both contests can be conducted in a safe manner,” conservancy Director Jeff Campbell said.
The organization gave life to the contests with the help of board members Mary Jacobs and Henry Elmendorf. Jacobs and Campbell authored the book “Hidden History of Plano” with Plano librarian and genealogy expert Cheryl Smith. The three canceled their spring book signings after the pandemic reached the Dallas area.
Campbell said the idea for Haiku Through History originally arrived as a “happy accident.”
“A friend of mine was visiting the museum and we were talking about Hike Through History, and we thought he said 'Haiku Through History,'" Campbell said. “We did not have a place to use it at the time but now we do.”
The deadline to submit a photo to the Picturing Plano’s Past contest is 5 p.m. May 22.
