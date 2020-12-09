The Plano City Council narrowly passed an ordinance on Tuesday evening that mandates council member recusals on the basis of campaign contributions. The ordinance holds that any donation greater than $1,000 creates a conflict of interest on matters in which the donor could materially benefit from a council member’s vote.
The sponsors of the ordinance, Councilpersons Rick Smith and Lily Bao, anticipated that the vote would be swift and uncontroversial, but the meeting became heated as Mayor Pro Tem Kayci Prince expressed concern over the bill’s language.
“The way I’m interpreting that,” she said, “it means that any person that gives me $1,000 – any person, any organization – if they have something before us that they are lobbying for, then I need to step down.”
Prince contended that the ordinance “has good intent,” but criticized it for not making “a meaningful difference.”
Another critic of the amendment, Mayor Harry LaRosiliere, questioned the timing of the council’s vote on it since it will not affect the current municipal election cycle.
“The [2021] race is exactly five months and 18 minutes away, and we’re now discussing making these changes,” he said. “Why don’t you let [the] next council decide for an off-year in 2022 when there’s no elections?”
The third and final councilmember to vote against the ordinance, Councilwoman Maria Tu, railed against the lack of enforcement codified in its text, calling it a “feel-good, hug-a-tree kind of deal.”
She continued, “We’re trying to pass an ordinance with no teeth.”
Councilman Shelby Williams agreed with Tu and asked City Attorney Paige Mims if a $1,000 penalty on the onus of the donor could be enforced. Mims replied that the offense could, at best, be a Class C misdemeanor with a fine not to exceed $500. Mims also felt that this was not the time for the council to take a vote on the matter, citing the polarizing nature of the topic and the absence of Councilman Rick Grady.
Despite this objection, and after over one hour of intense debate, the council reluctantly took a vote on the ordinance as written and passed it, 4-3, with LaRosiliere, Tu and Prince as the dissenting votes.
This law will take substantial effect in early 2021, as prospective candidates have from Jan. 13 to Feb. 12 to petition and apply for a place on the ballot. While the ordinance places the onus on donors, Mims implied that the language of the bill regards its mechanisms as an honor system.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.