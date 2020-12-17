Plano council unanimously approves CARES Act funding

The council convened for a special session that lasted less than two minutes. 

Plano City Council convened for a special session on Thursday to vote on a CARES Act federal funding resolution. The council voted in its favor unanimously, 6-0, and Mayor Harry LaRosiliere adjourned the meeting less than two minutes after it began.

The resolution consisted of terms that codified an agreement between the city and Collin County on a dispersing of funds the latter received via the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, an economic stimulus bill Congress passed with President Donald Trump’s approval in March. Because the legislation gives county governments the authority to help cities recover personnel expenses, this resolution signifies an acceptance of $9.675 million in reimbursement for salaries of public safety employees such as police officers, firefighters and emergency medical technicians.

This funding will be used to cover salary expenses incurred by the city from Mar. to Dec. 2020, and is scheduled to be transferred by Jan. 15.

