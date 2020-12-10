Plano City Councilman Richard Grady announced on social media Wednesday that his wife, Cynthia Ann Grady, died of coronavirus. She was 67.
“She fought valiantly for over 30 days with the help of heroic medical personnel in the ICU but the disease was way too damaging,” he said in a statement. “[My daughter] Alex and I will miss her.”
Cynthia was a licensed physician’s assistant who primarily practiced in Flower Mound.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.