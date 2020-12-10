Plano City Councilman Richard Grady announced on social media Wednesday that his wife, Cynthia Ann Grady, died of coronavirus. She was 67.

“She fought valiantly for over 30 days with the help of heroic medical personnel in the ICU but the disease was way too damaging,” he said in a statement. “[My daughter] Alex and I will miss her.”

Cynthia was a licensed physician’s assistant who primarily practiced in Flower Mound.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments