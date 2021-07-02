A Plano couple and a third man have been arrested and charged with capital murder in connection with the death of a man in Sachse.
On June 8, the Sachse Police Department announced that it was investigating the death of 38-year-old Salah R. Eid as a “possible homicide” after he was found dead in a house. Through an investigation involving the Sachse Police Department and the Texas Rangers, evidence revealed that Plano residents Zachary Shoppa 29, and Taylor James, 31, as well as 40-year-old Brandon Dale, were implicated in Eid’s death.
Police arrested James on June 17 in Wharton, Texas and then arrested Shoppa the next day in Sealy, Texas. Both have since been moved to the Collin County Detention Facility. Police records identified James as Shoppa’s wife, and their listed home address is in Plano.
According to an affidavit, Jerry Cox, a detective with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, was sitting in a Dallas parking lot at around 4:30 p.m. June 7 when a silver Toyota Tacoma pulled into the parking lot and parked. The detective saw the vehicle move about 15 minutes later to the other side of the lot, where Cox saw the driver wiping the inside down with a cloth or towel before exiting the car and closing the driver’s door with his elbow.
After that, the detective saw the man, later identified as Shoppa, take some items out of the truck bed and make a phone call. Moments later, a Lyft driver came into the parking lot and picked the man up in a van. As the van began to leave the lot, Cox pulled up to it and told the driver that the lot was private property and that the Toyota couldn’t be left behind. Shoppa told Cox a friend would be there to pick the car up in 10 minutes.
After the Lyft car left, Cox looked up registration information on the Toyota and found that it was registered to Eid.
Through an investigation, police identified Shoppa as the man who had left the car.
Records also state during the search for Shoppa, a witness told police that Shoppa had contacted them about selling a silver Toyota Tacoma. In a recorded conversation with the witness, police said Shoppa, crying, made statements about being involved in a homicide in Sachse and said his wife, James, had been there, too. Police said surveillance footage corroborated James’s presence.
“Shoppa told the witness he and others went to the location to ‘hit a lick, but we ended up killing the guy,’” an affidavit states.
Sachse Police arrested Brandon Dale in Dallas on Thursday, according to police records.
The three have each been placed in the Collin County Detention Facility on $1 million bonds. Shoppa has also been charged with theft, adding $300,000 to his bond amount.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.