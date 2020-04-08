plano cases 04-08-20

Courtesy of the city of Plano.

Collin County Health Services (CCHS) reports 37 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County, including 8 in Plano.

The total number of positive cases in Collin County is 343, including 112 in Plano.

The County has 210 active cases, including 64 in Plano.

53 Plano residents are isolating at home and nine are in hospital care.

For more information, click here. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments