Collin County Health Services (CCHS) reports 37 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County, including 8 in Plano.
The total number of positive cases in Collin County is 343, including 112 in Plano.
The County has 210 active cases, including 64 in Plano.
53 Plano residents are isolating at home and nine are in hospital care.
