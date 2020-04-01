Social distancing in parks

Plano Parks and Recreation asks residents to be mindful while in parks and shopping. 

Some North Texas cities are threatening to close their parks because patrons are not following social distancing and some residents expressed concerns about those breaking social distancing at Plano parks. 

Starting Wednesday morning, the city announced it will redeploy parks and recreation and library staff members to every major park in Plano. They will also send them to smaller neighborhood parks on a rotational basis. The “friendly monitors” will remind park patrons about the city’s emergency declaration, which recommends social distancing. 

“If we don’t follow the rules, we will need to restrict access. No one wants that. We are all in this together, Plano,” the announcement read.

Plano also wrote it is asking residents to “be a good neighbor” and wait until after April 3 to grocery shop. 

“Our neighbors who rely on the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) and other food assistance programs will get their monthly allotment on April 1,” the city wrote in a newsletter.

Residents participating in the program are only able to buy specific items. If households need to shop, Plano is encouraging them to leave items labeled WIC-approved on the shelves.

“Having the kids home has likely already added pressure to a budget that’s always tight. If you can afford to put off shopping, please do,” the city wrote. 

