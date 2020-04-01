Some North Texas cities are threatening to close their parks because patrons are not following social distancing and some residents expressed concerns about those breaking social distancing at Plano parks.
Starting Wednesday morning, the city announced it will redeploy parks and recreation and library staff members to every major park in Plano. They will also send them to smaller neighborhood parks on a rotational basis. The “friendly monitors” will remind park patrons about the city’s emergency declaration, which recommends social distancing.
“If we don’t follow the rules, we will need to restrict access. No one wants that. We are all in this together, Plano,” the announcement read.
Plano also wrote it is asking residents to “be a good neighbor” and wait until after April 3 to grocery shop.
“Our neighbors who rely on the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) and other food assistance programs will get their monthly allotment on April 1,” the city wrote in a newsletter.
Residents participating in the program are only able to buy specific items. If households need to shop, Plano is encouraging them to leave items labeled WIC-approved on the shelves.
“Having the kids home has likely already added pressure to a budget that’s always tight. If you can afford to put off shopping, please do,” the city wrote.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.