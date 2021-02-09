Plano disability rights activist wins award

While prodigious strides have been made in the collective struggle for disability rights, Plano-based activist Dylan Rafaty is still committing his life to advancing accommodations for those with hearing disabilities.
For these endeavors, he was the recipient of the 2020 Oticon Focus on People Award for Advocacy.
The annual award ceremony, hosted and organized by hearing aid manufacturer Oticon since 1997, was created with a stated purpose of honoring “individuals who demonstrate that hearing loss does not inhibit a person’s ability to make a difference.”
“It’s a lot of work, a lot of time and a lot of passion, and I credit the people that have supported and/or guided my direction to the person I am today,” he said.
Among the many people Rafaty credits is activist Emma Faye Rudkin, who is part of San Antonio nonprofit Aid the Silent and a key figure in the #ShowYourAids social media campaign. Rudkin herself won the 2019 Oticon Focus on People Award for Advocacy and nominated Rafaty for the same award the following year.
Along with his award, Rafaty received a $1,000 cash prize for himself and an additional $1,000 to donate to a charity of his choosing, for which he selected Aid the Silent.
Between their respective victories, Rafaty and Rudkin have collaborated in their advocacy for transparent face masks to help those with hearing disabilities read lips amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“What our community really values is communication,” the former said.
Rafaty is also the founder of DylanListed, an organization that was created for the purpose of helping those with disabilities find employment. He also serves as a strategic partner for C-Hear, Inc, a tech startup that adds sound to still images, and vice chair of the Texas Governor’s Committee on People with Disabilities.
But even with a professional track record many would consider formidable, Rafaty contended that he still encounters hardships.
“For someone like me, I want to continue to drive my mission and never stop, but at the same time, there [have] been hurdles,” he said. “Sometimes, I’ve got to figure out if I’m going to pay the rent on time … People need to realize that yes, I’m doing all these good things, but it comes at a price, and sometimes you’re putting your life on the line to serve other people.”
Despite this, he said he remains driven and steadfast in his advocacy and has seen considerable progress over the years.
“My network is quite large to the point where eight years ago I wanted to schedule a meeting with someone, [and] it took six months to get a meeting, whereas today, it’s a matter of seconds,” he said.
