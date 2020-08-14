The Plano City Council discussed extending times for less restrictive noise level requirements at its Monday meeting.
The discussion stemmed from the Council’s April 27 meeting in which the council directed city staff to review noise measurement methods and to look into if exemptions or variances from the noise ordinance could be created for certain cases such as with music venues.
In a Monday presentation to the City Council, Rachel Patterson, Environmental Health and Sustainability director, recommended considering an exemption for music venues with the intent of making it easier for the businesses to operate. She also recommended considering an extension on certain days of the less restrictive daytime noise requirements, using possible extensions on Fridays and Saturdays nights as an example.
According to Patterson’s presentation, the city’s current daytime noise restrictions cover 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and limit noise for commercial and mixed use entities to 70 decibels or 10 decibels above the background noise level, whichever is lower. Nighttime noise restrictions, which cover 10 p.m. to 7 a.m., have a noise threshold of 60 decibels or 5 decibels above the background noise level, whichever is lower.
Patterson said considerations for revising the ordinance included a potential increase in complaints and adjacent residential neighborhood concerns.
Council members Lily Bao and Maria Tu spoke against exemptions in the ordinance. Bao said ordinances should be simple, consistent and easy for staff to carry out. Tu said adding exemptions and variances invited lawsuits.
“It puts us into more bind and costs us more money when we do that,” Tu said.
Councilman Rick Grady said he was concerned about an exemption for music venues.
“We may want to look at some of the things that we’re doing around open air music venues in that the types of instructions that we’re giving to them as far as construction is concerned so that they can mitigate some of the noise that’s being reverberated into other buildings,” he said.
Councilman Rick Smith said he was concerned for existing businesses that had provided entertainment without issue being impacted when another commercial entity had moved in nearby and was complaining about noise.
“I think that’s what we need to have,” he said. “Commercial areas, people that are there and have been doing business, I do think we need to make some type of accommodation so that we’re not damaging their business. That’s totally different than somebody new that wants to come in and build a new venue.”
City Manager Mark Israelson said the city had received a variety of noise complaints, including one like what Smith had been referring to.
“It is not as simple as who was there first,” Israelson said.
Israelson said creating an exemption aspect could create unintended consequences.
Smith spoke in favor of adjusting restrictions on Fridays and Saturday nights.
Tu said she would be in favor of the daytime noise requirement extension on Fridays and Saturdays, but not in favor of “carved out” exemptions. Bao and Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Anthony Ricciardelli agreed. Ricciardelli said the change should apply to complaints where sound is received in non-residential districts.
Israelson said city staff would work on a draft in light of the suggestions that they could bring back to the council.
