Dr. Scott Burkhart, a Plano-based neuropsychologist, helps student-athletes with sports-related injuries and cognitive functions at Children’s Health Andrews Institute. Burkhart uses brain-strengthening techniques with young athletes and specializes in treating concussions.
School sports in North Texas have come to halt for the time being, and as a result, young athletes are taking some time away from team practice. But Burkhart said the break may have a positive effect.
“This quarantine has really given athletes a natural pause. Very few athletes will take this two-month period off,” he said. “There's an incredible amount of healing and natural recovery in a break.”
Student-athletes in Plano and surrounding areas are normally expected to practice for several hours a week, leading to over-use injuries.
“I would cautiously wade into believing that there are athletes that have some nagging knee pain, shoulder pain, elbow pain, that has gone away during this time period,” Burkhart said. “And it's because they've allowed those bodies to actually do some healing.”
During the rest period, student-athletes might be challenged to practice more cognitive exercises than physical. Burkhart said sports like football and volleyball that rely on hand-eye coordination for performance should be examined equally through the lens of cognition as they are through physical abilities.
“The brain is really responsible for every aspect of the movement,” Burkhart said. “I am a person who believes you should spend as much time training neck-up as you do neck-down.”
Burkhart said practicing cognitive skills helps athletes focus later during game days. “We don't realize sometimes that the brain is flooded with information, much of which is irrelevant,” he said.
“In the context of sports, there's really chaos occurring around the athletes with very minimal amounts of information relevant to what they're supposed to do.”
Replaying sports performances online can be a useful tool, but Burkhart said too much screen time can lead to negative cognitive effects. Practicing basic focusing techniques can be just as beneficial to athletes as critiquing performances, according to Burkhart.
“What we want to teach these young brains is how to quickly get to that state of reduced chaos,” he said.
Parents concerned for their students’ wellbeing can look for several out-of-place qualities in their child.
“What you want to do is be aware of an increasing amount of withdrawal, agitation, if there's more conflict at home,” Burkhart said.
Burkhart noted parents’ responsibility to identify their own behavior when evaluating their child’s. “Are the increased conflicts the result of my increased stress and frustration or is there actually something in my child that I'm picking up on?” he said.
The bottom line, according to Burkhart, is for adolescents to train their brains cognitively while they rest their bodies.
“Human beings are a byproduct of really how our brain cells communicate with each other. The more we do a certain activity, the more pathways in our brain become strengthened,” he said.
“A dirt road can become a six-lane freeway if we do it enough times.”
