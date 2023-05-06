The polls have closed, and Collin County has released early voting results as May 6 election results are tabulated.
Plano City Council
Collin and Denton county unofficial results for early voting and ballots submitted by mail as of 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6, show that Rick Horn is in the lead for Plano City Council Place 3 with 53.4% (6,715) of the votes over Colleen Agular-Epstein, with 46.6% (5,858) of the votes.
Shelby Williams has garnered 53.75% (6,720) of the votes for Place 5, while Brett Cooper has 46.25% (5,782) of the vote from early voting. Final results for the entire election is not yet available.
Both Maria Tu and Julie Holmer run unopposed for Places 1 and 7 respectively.
Plano ISD Board of trustees
Unofficial early voting results show that Tarrah Lantz garnered 50.25% (7,548) of the votes for Place 4 over the 41.05% (6,166) for Lydia Ortega and 8.71% (1,308) for Margaret Turner-Carrigan.
Michael Cook leads the Place 5 election with 52.94% (7,967) of the votes, Greg Jubenville follows with 35.78% (5,385) of the votes and Khalid Ishaq garnered 11.28% (1,697) of the votes.
Katherine Chan Goodwin leads the Place 7 election with 48.10% (7,192) of the votes, incumbent Cody Weaver garnered 42.25% (6,318) of the votes and Simon Salinas has garnered 9.65% (1,443) of the votes.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
