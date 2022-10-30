The city of Plano, along with community members, is celebrating its veterans in November.
At an Oct. 24 Plano City Council meeting, Council Member and U.S. Army veteran Rick Grady read a proclamation on Mayor John Muns’ behalf declaring Nov. 11 to be Veterans Day.
In addition to recognizing Veterans Day, the city, along with the Plano East Rotary Club, will plant 1,111 American flags at Red Tail Pavilion at Oak Point in Plano to honor veterans and first responders.
Community members are invited to come out to Red Tail Pavilion to see the park transform and reflect on the sacrifices made by heroes across the nation.
“The Plano Flags of Honor manifests itself as something we can see and touch when we remember those who have served our nation and our communities,” said Rotarian Ean Sullivan, Marine Corps. Captain.
This will be the sixth year that the city has planted 1,111 flags to honor veterans.
The first celebration using the term Veterans Day occurred in Birmingham, Alabama, in 1947. Raymond Weeks, a World War II veteran, organized "National Veterans Day," which included a parade and other festivities, to honor all veterans. The event was held on November 11, then designated Armistice Day. Since then, Veterans Day has become a federal and state holiday to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
The city and rotary chose to plant 1,111 flags to commemorate the end of World War One at 11 a.m. Nov. 11, 1918.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.