Plano East Senior High (PESH) students staged a walkout on Friday in protest against the administration’s handling of sexual misconduct allegations levied against a student.
According to students who are remaining anonymous in this report, the demonstration went on for approximately two hours, during the second and third periods. The event, which took place at the school’s Student Activity Center, drew what attendees estimated to be over 200 people.
The protest was promoted by student groups on social media the week prior, with an Instagram account with the handle @planoeastgeese sharing a Feb. 11 post that said, “PESH administration continues to brush reports of sexual assault under the rug and victim blame. In an effort to get both apologies and reformation, we ask you to support us in this demonstration.”
Another Instagram account with the display name “Student Coalition Against Sexual Assault” (SCASA) was created prior to the event, which expressed a stated purpose of “giv[ing] direction to the growing movement for the proper handling of sexual assault cases in Plano ISD.” SCASA said in its inaugural post that if administrators fail to take meaningful action, a podcast and meeting will be started in which “sexual assault survivors can share their stories with complete control over their narratives.”
“Many of us really had enough of being unheard and unseen by the people who were supposed to hear us and listen,” a PESH student protester said in an email. “Although administration strictly and specifically told us to not go to the internet with these concerns, we did nonetheless— and it honestly helped the cause more than what Principal [George] King was recommending us we do (being quiet about it).”
When reached for comment, Plano ISD spokesperson Rosemary Gladden said guidance was given to students and faculty that prioritized student safety.
“Friday’s gathering was organized and conducted by students who wanted to participate,” Gladden said. “While it was not a school-planned or school-wide event, the school and district put a plan in place for supervision and re-entry to class.”
She continued, “Students are allowed, by policy, to peacefully invoke their First Amendment rights. As school employees, campus staff members cannot prevent this act of student expression, nor can they participate in organizing or promoting it. However, in the interest of safety for all, school staff and designated safety personnel are prepared to monitor students when a demonstration occurs. Policy also states that student expression may not materially and substantially interfere with school operations, allowing schools to establish an appropriate time, place and manner in which this student-led initiative can occur.”
This story is developing.
