When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, Plano resident Cliff Brown purchased an RV and took his family to Big Bend National Park to stargaze. That RV became his home one year later, but not because of economic devastation.
“We’re making new friends now every single week, and we’re seeing new things that we would have otherwise never seen,” he said over the phone in Lexington, Kentucky, one of many stops in an indefinite itinerary that includes stops all over North America. “There’s been zero homesickness.”
Working remotely as a corporate official for Best Buy, Brown is still a participant in what he and others call “the rat race,” but after selling his house in May, he and his family set out to travel the country for pleasure and the improvement of their children’s education alike. In furtherance of the latter, Brown’s children – a 12-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter – learned, among other things, about Lexington’s name being derived from the namesake battle in the American Revolutionary War and about Mary Todd Lincoln’s upbringing in the city.
Previous tour stops along the Mississippi Delta have also given the Browns a historical view of the foundational developments of country, blues and rock music, as well as a granular view of the many civil rights struggles that have happened in the Southeastern United States over the past two centuries.
Brown contends that the experience of traveling provides an education unparalleled from those provided in the classroom. But understanding the necessity of a traditional, brick-and-mortar education for his children, he says the indefinite road trip will only continue with their support.
“[We’re] always keeping an eye out on how the kids are doing. Do they want to stop? Do they want to join a soccer team? Do they want to get into dance?” he explained. “That would influence our plans, but if they’re smitten with traveling around, meeting new people [and] learning the country that they’re in, we’re going to do that.”
He continued, “If it doesn’t work out, we can always return back to where we were at. We can go buy another house. We can go jump back into the rat race at the same speed we were doing before.”
Until such a failsafe becomes necessary, the Browns are looking to travel to New England, Canada and Alaska over the next few months. They are even documenting these exploits and the accompanying minutiae of RV life in a blog called “Route Down,” which maintains a presence on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
And judging by Brown’s current attitude of the endeavor, viewers can expect more periodic updates from it down the road.
“I know various walks of life, I know how to interact with a large swath of people and my people skills are fully developed because I moved around a lot,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.