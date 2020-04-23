On Friday, 2-year-old Lorenza Ruiz will go through a bone marrow transplant in an effort to save her life. Ruiz lives in Plano with her parents Violeta and Ramon Ruiz. A year ago this month, the family found out Lorenza was diagnosed with leukemia.
After going through chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant last year, the family’s doctors told them Lorenza would need another transplant. But because Hispanic and Latino populations are underrepresented in donor pools, Lorenza will be given her mother’s donation at a 50% match.
“The first time we didn't know what to expect, but now it's more scary,” Violetta said.
DKMS, a bone marrow donation center working with the Ruiz family, said blood and bone marrow donations are essential for patients. “There are thousands of blood cancer patients, just like Lorenza, who are currently fighting for their lives and are on a race to find their matching bone marrow or blood stem cell donors,” Senior Public Relations Manager Sharon Persaud said.
Violeta said her daughter’s hospital stay will likely last two months. Because of COVID-19 restrictions placed on hospitals, Lorenza’s parents are only allowed to see her one at a time.
“My husband and my family cannot go to the hospital as usual to visit,” she said. “I'm going to be there most of the time in the hospital if not all of the time.”
The Ruiz family wants people to know becoming a bone marrow donor is easier than it sounds. “This can happen, unfortunately, to anybody,” Ramon said. “You never expect this is going to happen to you, ever.”
“It would be easier for a lot of families like us if they can find a perfect match, a better match if they become donors,” he added.
DKMS is offering free registration kits to those interested in becoming donors. According to the organization, nearly 70% of patients require transplants from outside their family.
The Ruiz family said they hope more people from the Hispanic and Latino community will register. “If they become donors they would help somebody to be with their families for the rest of many years,” Ramon said.
After the transplant, Violeta wants to watch her daughter leave the illness behind and grow.
“She can run, she can play, she can go to school, and in the future go to college and have a family maybe,” she said. “Whatever she wants as long as she has the opportunity to do it.”
