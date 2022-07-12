New York – We could all learn something from fifth-grader Justina Zeng. At only 11 years old, this portfolio prodigy from Plano has developed an investment strategy primed for long-term financial success. Zeng’s vision of how to invest judiciously for the future cinched her an exhilarating win in the SIFMA Foundation’s Spring 2022 InvestWrite competition.
Beating out thousands of other students around the country competing in the elementary school division, Zeng, who attends Skaggs Elementary School, researched and composed an impressive long-term financial plan and now she is being recognized nationally and as the first place elementary school winner in the state of Texas.
SIFMA Foundation’s InvestWrite national essay competition bridges classroom learning in math, social studies, and language arts with the practical research and knowledge required for saving, investing and long-term planning. It also serves as a culminating activity for The Stock Market Game curriculum-based financial education program that challenges students to manage a hypothetical $100,000 online portfolio of stocks, bonds, mutual funds and cash over a period of 14-weeks, a semester or a school year.
“The SIFMA Foundation ensures young people of all backgrounds are better prepared for their financial lives,” said Melanie Mortimer, President of the SIFMA Foundation. “We congratulate Justina on this remarkable achievement and commend her teacher and school for their commitment to financial education.”
The Spring 2022 InvestWrite competition asked 4th-12th graders: What is something you learned about investing that you didn't know before participating in The Stock Market Game. Explain how this can help your future and help others. If you were investing $100,000 to perform well over the next 30 years, what stocks, bonds, and mutual funds would you choose and why? Zeng wowed the panel of expert judges with her thoughtful and insightful essay.
Justina Zeng and her teacher, Kyla Ahnemann, will be honored by the SIFMA Foundation during a virtual presentation on July 12.
Winning Essay by Justina Zeng
Can't The Future Just Wait?
*Ding Dong*
No, not your DoorDash delivery or stock crashing. It's your future, the most important long-term investment. The Stock Market Game has taught me plenty about the different aspects of investment, especially the risk and return that come with it.
At every stage in your life, one has to make decisions about money. I have always believed that entrepreneurship is crucial for the most successful individuals to reach where they are today. A great company, like an individual, needs an ambitious blueprint. When selecting a stock, ask yourself: does the company have a creative business goal? Do you see a future in it? My team brainstormed about companies that not only would make us money but also have sustainable growth potential due to their originality. DoorDash was one of them. During the pandemic, many of us preferred contactless services to in-person services. DoorDash seized this opportunity and grew its business by meeting people's online shopping and food delivery needs. I learned to value the importance of a company’s ability to succeed in the current circumstances when considering which stock to buy.
Secondly, the SMG taught me the value of risk and reward. I’ve learned that knowing your risk tolerance as well as considering the potential return rate is crucial when deciding upon an investment. A high-return investment often comes with high risk - Cryptocurrency is a good example. On the other hand, patience is a key component in long-term investment. For instance, a child earns an allowance and has the choice to spend it on candy or save it to earn interest to buy even more candy in the future. Patience is rewarded. Looking at Microsoft stock prices, in 2000, one share cost $30.92. If you're patient enough and hold it for 22 years, you can sell it for up to $335.63 now - a return of 985%! Many people often get greedy and cash in early on minor gains, but I’ve learned that patience in the long term can yield large profits.
Patience has proved to be a great strategy in stock selection; patience will also be rewarded in financial planning. I’ve learned the importance of saving money at a young age. As of 2021, only 56% of American workers were enrolled in a workplace retirement plan. Only 72% of workers received retirement benefits. It's a heavy topic, but the future doesn’t wait. We can determine our futures. Learning from SMG and other forms of financial education, statistics show that Gen Z has been investing in retirement at a higher rate than Millennials did at that same age. Armed with a better understanding of personal finance topics, we, the future generation, can pave a pathway to economic success for us all.
The knowledge I’ve gained about considering future circumstances helped me identify potential in stocks. Circling back to the COVID pandemic, 2020 was a difficult time and required significant adjustment for adults and kids. Communications shifted digitally for safer access. We needed an effective way to meet each other or share information. With so many companies and workers forced into a global lockdown, Zoom rose to the spotlight and became the most popular video conferencing service with more than 200 million users! From virtual birthday parties to hosting a video conference across the globe, Zoom became an invaluable bridge for business and personal life and is considered the "Band-Aid" of the pandemic era. By investing in Zoom, you can earn money and empower companies like Zoom to provide quality and desirable services.
Let's talk about some big numbers. If I had $100,000, I would put 80% of my money towards stocks and 20% towards bonds for long-term investments. Bonds offer a low risk and steady income annually. I would purchase half the U.S. Treasury and some local municipal bonds to support my community; for instance, bonds issued by the city of Plano. As the great Warren Buffet put it, "If you are not willing to own a stock for ten years, do not even think about owning it for ten minutes." Stocks provide a higher return in the long run than bonds. Investing in stocks such as Microsoft and Tesla can produce a higher yield on my investment in 30 years. These companies are leaders in their respective industries and have shown long-term revenue growth. My view on mutual funds is that if I'm capable of making smart investment decisions, an expert's advice won't benefit me as much as it does others. I will opt out of mutual funds to save money on paying professional fund managers.
The pros of investing early are clear. With practice, discipline, and most importantly patience, investing is a skill that everyone can improve on.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.