As of 11:02 p.m. Saturday, May 6, all voting precincts in Collin and Denton counties have reported voting results for 2023 elections.
Here's a look at how final unofficial Plano election results look so far:
Election results are unofficial until canvassed.
Plano City Council
Collin and Denton county unofficial results show that Rick Horn is in the lead for Plano City Council Place 3 with 53.78% (10,329) of the votes over Colleen Agular-Epstein, with 46.22% (8,876) of the votes.
Shelby Williams has garnered 54.04% (10,322) of the votes for Place 5, while Brett Cooper has 45.86% (8,778) of the vote.
Both Maria Tu and Julie Holmer run unopposed for Places 1 and 7 respectively.
Plano ISD Board of trustees
Unofficial voting results show that Tarrah Lantz garnered 50.52% (11,915) of the votes for Place 4 over the 40.67% (9,593) for Lydia Ortega and 8.81% (2,078) for Margaret Turner-Carrigan.
Michael Cook took the Place 5 election with 51.29% (12,200) of the votes, Greg Jubenville follows with 34.50% (8,207) of the votes and Khalid Ishaq garnered 14.21% (3,379) of the votes.
Katherine Chan Goodwin won the Place 7 seat with 47.39% (11,189) of the votes, incumbent Cody Weaver garnered 40.49% (9,560) of the votes and Simon Salinas garnered 12.11% (2,860) of the votes.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
