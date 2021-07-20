Plano Fire Chief Sam Greif is now the chairman of the International Association of Fire Chiefs’ (IAFC) Terrorism and Homeland Security Committee, Plano Fire-Rescue announced in a press release Monday.
“While the overarching goal of the Terrorism & Homeland Security Committee is to keep the American public safe, the focus of this prestigious group is developing best practices for the prevention, response, and mitigation of terroristic activities,” Greif said in the statement. “I am honored to be a part of this group and will represent Plano and Plano Fire-Rescue to the best of my ability.”
A member of IAFC since 2016, Greif has previously served on the association’s Subcommittee on Cybersecurity. IAFC’s Terrorism and Homeland Security Committee is one of 10 organizational ad-hoc committees, which are all tasked with making policy recommendations and conducting research. The committee has testified before the United States Congress more than six times since 2011.
The Terrorism and Homeland Security Committee is delegated the following responsibilities:
- Identifying terrorism and homeland security issues and acting as a resource on the matter
- Fostering and maintaining relationships with officials and leaders who work in homeland security
- Advocating for IAFC and increasing its visibility as a service leader on the issue of homeland security and terrorism
Greif’s first meeting as chairman of the committee will take place later this month in Charlotte, North Carolina, the press release stated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.