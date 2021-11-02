Plano City Manager Mark Israelson has named Sam Greif Deputy City Manager. Greif, who currently serves as fire chief, will assume responsibility for public safety, which includes fire-rescue, police, public safety communications, emergency management and animal services.
"Greif is a dynamic, knowledgeable professional with a proven track record of leadership," the city of Plano said in a statement.
Before he started serving as Plano fire chief in 2015, he spent 20 years with the Fort Worth Fire Department, serving in many roles including deputy chief, operations, operations battalion chief, support services chief and fire communications chief. He has a Master of Public Administration from the University of Texas Arlington.
He begins his new role in January when Deputy City Manager Greg Rushin retires from the position. Rushin’s background was also in public safety. He served as Plano’s police chief before taking on the deputy city manager position in September 2019.
