January saw a record low for the number of ambulance runs in Plano, according to the fire department. Plano Fire-Rescue is at approximately 700 fewer runs than the spring of last year.
But the department is worried about the possibility of unseen emergencies. As hospitals and medical workers are focusing their attention on those battling COVID-19, PFR said residents may hesitate before calling for emergency services.
“Heart attacks, strokes, serious illnesses are still going on, just like they were prior to COVID-19. They still need the same reaction from fire and EMS personnel and hospital personnel,” Fire Chief Sam Greif said in a recent video.
Between stay-at-home-orders and new government directives, PFR wants residents to understand the need for emergency services is still vital to the community.
“What we want to make sure that doesn’t get lost in the message of COVID-19 and the stay-at-home, is don’t stay at home to the point that you’re delaying calling for EMS,” Greif said.
EMS Director Dr. Mark Gamber said the department is continuing to see a decline in 911 calls.
“We’re thankful that there may be less emergencies out there – we have less cars on the road right now. At the same time, we don’t want you to delay for medical emergencies,” Gamber said.
Last year’s emergency calls saw a .37 percent decrease. However, the department has calculated a 37.5 percent increase in calls over the last decade. The increase could be attributed to the number of people moving to the city.
According to the department, ambulances are undergoing a more extensive cleaning process as the pandemic continues. “We have disinfection and decontamination processes that we do through after every transport to ensure your safety and ours. We’ll look a little different when we come to your house because of our protection that we’re wearing due to COVID-19,” Greif said.
“But what we’re going to do is the same thing we would have always done.”
Gamber said the department believes the city has flattened the curve of COVID-19 cases. “We’re very thankful that the citizens of Plano are doing an excellent job with social distancing,” he said.
“We feel this is flattening the curve, it’s helping keep our community healthy, and it’s going to help us as we move towards starting to open up our economy.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.