Plano Fire-Rescue Firefighter/Paramedic Phillipe Casey Talley died the morning of Friday, Jan. 31 after a lengthy hospital stay, according to the department.
Talley, 46, was found unconscious and unresponsive by a family member at his Farmersville home on Jan. 8. He was transported to Medical City McKinney where he was treated and remained in ICU.
Talley died from natural causes around 6:30 a.m. with family by his side. Plano Fire-Rescue provided a Silent Watch for Talley.
Talley began his career in the fire service in 2003 with the Denison Fire Department where he was promoted to driver operator. He was hired as a firefighter/paramedic by Plano Fire-Rescue on June 25, 2007, and served out of Plano’s Fire Station 6 on B shift.
He is survived by his wife Julie and his daughter and son. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Monday at Hurst’s Fielder-Baker Funeral Home located at 107 N Washington Street in Farmersville.
The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the First Baptist Church of Blue Ridge located at 316 Hwy 78 N in Blue Ridge.
Until his internment, his fellow firefighters will remain with him providing a Silent Guard. Both the Silent Watch and Silent Guard are fire service traditions provided when a fellow firefighter is hospitalized or deceased.
