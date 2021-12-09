For the first time in recent history, the city of Plano has appointed an internal candidate to the position of Fire Chief. Chris Biggerstaff, who currently serves Plano Fire-Rescue as Assistant Chief of Emergency Services, will assume the duties of Chief beginning Dec. 20.
Plano City Council will ratify the appointment at their next meeting on Monday.
Biggerstaff joined the fire service on March 4, 1991 with the Garland Fire Department. On Dec. 28, 1992, he continued his career as a firefighter at Plano Fire-Rescue, where he was awarded Rookie of the Year in 1993 and Officer of the Year in 2013. He has served Plano in every rank up to his current position.
“Chief sets the tone and vision for the Department and we are excited that the best candidate to be the next Fire Chief in Plano was developed through the PFR ranks,” said City Manager Mark Israelson in a Thursday press release. “Chris Biggerstaff is uniquely qualified to take the role as Chief and we have great expectations that he will keep PFR as the model fire department into the future.”
Biggerstaff holds an Associate’s in Arts and Science from Mountain View College, a Bachelor in organizational leadership from Texas A&M Commerce and a Master in leadership with an emphasis in disaster preparedness and Executive Fire Leadership from Grand Canyon University. He is also a graduate of the National Fire Academy’s Executive Fire Officer Program.
Biggerstaff will replace current Fire Chief Sam Greif, who recently moved to the Plano Municipal Center to assume responsibilities as Deputy City Manager over public safety, which includes fire rescue, police, public safety communications, emergency management and animal services.
