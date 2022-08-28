Plano Fire Chief Chris Biggerstaff says that the three focuses of the Plano Fire Department are speed, quality work and compassion.
The department will have an opportunity to continue improving on those priorities once its new training facility opens in mid-September.
This new facility will help firefighters and paramedics train in a number of scenarios as close to reality as possible. The complex features a six-story burn tower with a unique floor plan on each floor including an office setting, a lobby, basement, elevator, apartments and penthouses and more with multiple props to simulate a burn. Additionally, the complex will feature two-story single family and multifamily buildings, similar to what’s typically found in Plano, that will allow firefighters and paramedics to train in collapsed and intact structures.
The training complex’s urban search and rescue area will also help first responders train in collapsed structures, confined spaces and high angles for extractions.
“Imagine it’s your first day working for the city of Plano, and this is the facility you get to train in,” Biggerstaff said.
By having a training facility, the fire department will have control over its training schedule, state of the art technology and can stay within the city limits and still respond to calls within a timely manner.
The complex will also feature classrooms for multiple uses.
The department plans on having an open house on Oct. 1 to showcase the new facility before beginning training for its first class of recruits on Nov. 1.
Check out the under construction Plano Fire-Rescue Training Center
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.