Plano Fire-Rescue responded to a warehouse fire at 2 a.m. Monday morning. Fire crews were dispatched to an outside fire at Ewing Irrigation, located at 1309 Capital Ave.
Once on the scene, crews identified a fire outside of the building. Fire-Rescue said wood pallets on the ground were aflame in front of the irrigation business.
While working to extinguish the flames outside the building, the crew entered the structure to check the interior. According to Plano Fire-Rescue spokesperson Peggy Harrell, a small fire was identified inside the building as well.
Along with the inside fire, some roofing materials appeared to be burning.
According to Harrell, the fire was put out successfully and no one was harmed.
“All fires were extinguished without injuries,” Harrell said.
The incident is being investigated for the possibility of arson by fire officials.
As of January this year, the department received 2,455 calls for fire, rescue and EMS dispatch. According to the department’s annual report, Fire-Rescue incidents around the city have increased by 37 percent in the last decade.
