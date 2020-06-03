Plano Fire-Rescue and Atmos Energy are on the scene of a gas leak at Legacy Drive and Marchman Way. The department said it is wrapping up repairs as of 9:30 a.m.
The gas leak was caused by construction work being done on the north side of Legacy. Westbound Legacy has been restricted to one lane. The department asked residents to avoid the area.
Several houses adjacent to the leak were evacuated.
