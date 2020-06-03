plano gas leak

Courtesy of Plano Fire-Rescue. A gas leak caused evacuations and careful cleanup from the department and Atmos Energy. 

Plano Fire-Rescue and Atmos Energy are on the scene of a gas leak at Legacy Drive and Marchman Way. The department said it is wrapping up repairs as of 9:30 a.m.

The gas leak was caused by construction work being done on the north side of Legacy. Westbound Legacy has been restricted to one lane. The department asked residents to avoid the area.

Several houses adjacent to the leak were evacuated.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments