Plano Fire-Rescue personnel were dispatched to two house fires that took place one hour apart from each and within a six-mile radius other Monday morning, Capt. Peggy Harrell confirmed to Star Local Media.
The first of these fires was first reported by emergency dispatchers at 8:59 a.m. and took place in the 6500 block of Texana Way.
“Strangely, they thought it might have been a car fire inside the garage, but that’s not the case,” Harrell said. “It was kind of confusing at the beginning because I think it was in the garage, and people thought it might have been the car on fire in the garage, but it appeared that the residents had left a portable cook stove set up.”
The garage, Harrell said, is structurally sound despite the fire, but the property did face smoke and water damage on the first floor.
“The entire contents of the garage became fully involved,” she said.
The second fire was reported at 9:54 a.m. and happened at a property in the 2200 block of Delmar Drive. Officials believe this was the result of a lightning strike on the roof, which Harrell said “the residents felt.”
No residents or first responders were injured, and while both houses incurred considerable damage, they still remain structurally intact.
“Actually, both of [the fires] were brought under control relatively quickly,” Harrell said. “Especially the Texana Way [one]; that was brought under control in less than 20 minutes, which is pretty good for a garage fire.”
