Plano Fire-Rescue wants residents to know the department is prepared to handle an ultra-contagious virus. Donning new protective gear, Plano Fire Cheif Sam Greif said the agency will be responding to calls a bit differently in light of COVID-19 in a recent video.
“Our goal is to make sure the respiratory, the eyes, the hands, and our uniforms are not being contaminated in any way," Grief said in a video.
Motioning to the new gear, Greif told viewers the decision to use personal protective equipment (PPE) will help to halt the transmission from asymptomatic individuals to others.
“So even though you didn’t call us because of corona symptoms, you can call us for any reason. When we come, we will be dressed similar to these gentlemen in some fashion.”
Assistant Chief of Emergency Services Chris Biggerstaff said in an interview the new equipment is not the only way the department has changed.
“One of the things that we did was we moved a paramedic who is normally out in the field down into dispatch to help our dispatchers who do a great job already,” he said.
“But we've helped them ask some questions to assess the patient over the phone and look for things like: Do they have a fever? Do they have difficulty breathing? Do they have a dry cough?”
While the department’s effort is all to navigate the uncertainty of the virus outbreak, the department has already been on the phone with residents who are afraid they are infected.
“We get calls daily for that. I can't say specifically how many each day, but there are several that we go on each day,” Biggerstaff said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.