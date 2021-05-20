With inclement weather anticipated for the remainder of the week, Plano Fire-Rescue personnel are reminding residents to navigate roads and thoroughfares with caution.
This warning comes after heavy rainfall caused sudden flooding in Plano on Sunday night.
“We had several calls where the water rose quickly,” said Plano Fire-Rescue Capt. Peggy Harrell. “Thankfully, we didn’t actually have to rescue anybody.”
First responders warn this may not be the case next time.
“It’s important always, but it’s really important now that people are cognizant of how quickly that water will rise and how dangerous it can be,” Harrell added. “The moving water can be very strong, especially for smaller vehicles.”
With this in mind, officials are urging residents to refrain from driving as much as possible amid a flood. Failing this, motorists are instructed to navigate roads with utmost attentiveness.
When asked the specifics of what this entails, Harrell gave the following advisories to residents:
- Never, under any circumstances, drive around a barricade that is blocking a road. As she put it, “Those barricades are being placed there for a reason.”
- If you see a road that is so flooded that the median is not readily visible, don’t navigate it. Find an alternative, clearer route.
- Do not let children play in rising waters. Power lines can drown out of view, and the waters may be carrying debris. Snakes may also be swimming.
More information on flood safety guidelines can be found online at weather.gov/floodsafety.
