Plano firefighter Larson Leidig remembers when he first knew the Twin Towers and the Pentagon had been struck by hijacked planes. Leidig was in basic training with the United States military when he began hearing rumors.
“We didn’t believe them, we were in basic training so we thought they were messing with us,” Leidig said.
“I had never heard of who Al-Qaida was at the time," Leidig added.
The events of Sept. 11, 2001, are remembered vividly by most. But as new generations born after the tragedy enter high school and beyond, members of Plano’s Fire Station #8 want to create a way to educate them on the roles of first responders.
Leidig, Plano Fire Rescue Associates, and a number of outside sponsors are working to use art as a remembrance tool. In addition to partnering with Home Depot to remodel the station, Leidig worked with local artist Michael McPheeters to create a mural depicting 9/11 in the station.
“Inside the station, we are wanting to kind of tell the whole story of the cost of what this country has gone through to maintain our freedom and maintain our liberty,” Leidig said.
McPheeters, who also goes by “Mr. Mural,” worked with Leidig to string together the idea to showcase first responders at Ground Zero. The mural displays a story of the day from the dark hours following the attack to the hopeful rebirth of Ground Zero.
McPheeters used moody gray and black shades to paint ashes against the New York City skyline moments after the attack. A bald eagle and U.S. soldier on a horse face outward in the piece’s center. To the right, vibrant shades of a purple and yellow sky above Ground Zero complete the story.
“This is supposed to be a mural of hope,” McPheeters said. “This is supposed to be a mural of future and learning from our mistakes ... not vengeance,” he added.
For McPheeters, 9/11 was one of the most important days of his generation.
“I think 9/11 was really this generation’s Kennedy,” McPheeters said. “I always talk to my parents and they remember where they were at when Kennedy was assassinated and I think everyone remembers where they were at when the towers were struck.”
For Leidig, the mural and renovations are about more than just the community’s remembrance. Leidig hopes a greater understanding of the events of 9/11 will help bring the United States closer.
“Even though 9/11 was one of our most terrible days within our generation, the day after was one of the greatest in how America came together, and we kind of need to get back there again as a country,” Leidig said.
