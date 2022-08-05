As Plano continues finalizing its budget, its community improvement program for the 2022-23 fiscal year is focusing primarily on safety, service and quality of life, according to City Planner Evan Garcia.
Plano’s Planning and Zoning Commission heard from four departments, each talking about current and approaching renovation projects to improve the overall quality of life for residents. These projects all fall under Plano’s Community Investment Program.
Parks and Recreation
Renee Jordan, park planning manager for the city of Plano, told the Planning and Zoning Commission that the parks and recreation department currently has $59 million allocated toward 85 projects. Key projects include renovations at the Tom Muehlenbeck Recreation Center – Plano’s most visited recreation center. Some of these renovations include drainage improvements, locker room improvements, and fire suppression maintenance, Jordan said.
Other projects include improvements to the Jack Carter Recreation Center, trails near Bob Woodruff Park and reconstruction of the Chisolm Trail running under Spring Creek Parkway.
Engineering
Caleb Thornhill, engineering director for the city of Plano, told the commission that the engineering department has 97 open projects with an allocated budget of $131 million. The majority of these projects include street improvements, taking up $77 million. Key projects include maintenance on Shiloh Road from 14th Street to Park Boulevard and Parker Road from Roundrock Trail to Custer Road.
Thornhill also said there is a “long list” of intersection improvements aimed to lower congestion and improve road safety conditions citywide. Key improvements include Spring Creek Parkway and US-75, Preston Road and Park Boulevard and Headquarters Drive and Dallas North Tollway.
Thornhill also proposed putting a traffic light at Preston Road and Town Square just south of Highway 121, as it is the most accident-prone intersection in the city, he said.
Other projects include water and sewer repairs and updates with an allocated $15 million and $13 million respectively.
Facilities
Paul Kunze, facilities manager for the city of Plano, said there were 53 open projects with an allocated $37 million, not counting facilities projects within the parks and recreation department. Key projects centered around renovations to city buildings including making the City Council chambers more ADA compliant and accessible to all residents, repairing air conditioning and heating units for police headquarters and replacing door controls for all fire stations for improved security.
Public Works
Dan Pendergast, public works director for the city of Plano, told the commission there are currently 70 open projects with an allocated $93 million. Key projects focus on street and alley repair, updating the city’s water mains for more efficient purification and fewer breaks and more efficient sewer inspection methods.
The Planning and Zoning Commission approved the 2022-23 capital improvements plan unanimously.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
