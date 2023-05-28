Haggard Park

Plano's 150th celebration is slated to run from 4-8 p.m. June 3 at Haggard Park.

 Courtesy of Visit Plano

The city of Plano is turning 150 years old, and the whole community’s invited to celebrate.

From 4-8 p.m., Saturday, June 3, Haggard Park will be decked out in all things Plano to honor this milestone. Activities like a birthday card station, face painters, performers, live music and more will entertain visitors who come to celebrate.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments