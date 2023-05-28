The city of Plano is turning 150 years old, and the whole community’s invited to celebrate.
From 4-8 p.m., Saturday, June 3, Haggard Park will be decked out in all things Plano to honor this milestone. Activities like a birthday card station, face painters, performers, live music and more will entertain visitors who come to celebrate.
“Anytime you hit a milestone such as 150 years old, it is important,” said Mark Thompson, executive director of Visit Plano. “It's one of those things where we in the community get to celebrate our history and things to come. It's an opportunity for the citizens to get together and celebrate.”
Thompson said the city is planning for community members to show up in thousands to celebrate this milestone. This community event is aimed to have an old-time picnic gathering, Thompson said.
The park will have several stations including a kids zone, stages for live performances, food trucks and more.
Visitors can also tour the booths for several city departments to learn about Plano’s past.
Toward the end of the party, visitors can enjoy a fireworks show and sing-along before heading to McCall Plaza by the Filmore Pub for an after party.
Get the Plano Star Courier in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.