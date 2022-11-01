At 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, H-E-B in Plano will have its opening ceremony.
Community members from Plano and surrounding areas are invited to come out and see the new store located near Preston Road and Spring Creek Parkway, where the Plano West Band and Cheerleading squad will bring the hype.
Here’s what patrons can expect at the new H-E-B:
As a grocery store that prides itself on staying local to the community, H-E-B will have locally sourced produce, meats and seafood; meals, charcuterie boards, tortillas and more made in house and local brands and merchandise that are named after key figures of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. From sushi to chips to bags of coffee, H-E-B strives to be more than just a grocery store for the Plano community.
With frequent limited-time-only items, proceeds from sales generated will go toward the community, whether it be funding Plano ISD for teacher appreciation week, veterans or local nonprofits.
“It's not about cost,” H-E-B Public Affairs Director Mabrie Jackson said. “It's about doing the right thing.”
At a ribbon cutting held on Tuesday, the soon-to-be-open store was filled with members of the city of Plano, Plano ISD and more to celebrate the coming of the iconic Texas store.
Plano ISD was awarded $10,000 from H-E-B to further the district’s culinary programs.
"We've got everything around Texas and relating to the culture of Texas,” Jackson said. “We've really leaned in hard on it because we want everyone to be proud of where they live. It really builds a culture of making grocery shopping and feeding your family fun. There's usually a story behind every product."
Get a sneak peek inside H-E-B's Plano location
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.