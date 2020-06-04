When comedian Usama Siddiquee was a child growing up in Plano, he watched America’s Got Talent (AGT) and dreamed of being up on the stage. This week, Siddiquee got to live that dream.
Now in its 15th season, fans of the show can watch Siddiquee perform stand-up in front of a panel of celebrity judges.
“I've been watching since season one,” he said. “If I get no further in the competition, I still fulfilled this crazy dream of being on that show.”
Siddiquee has worked as comedian for at least eight years. After going to college at the University of Texas at Dallas, he moved to New York City. Siddiquee said he had a plan to attend medical school at Texas A&M, but that changed.
“I'm a Plano kid, but I left,” he said.
But his change of plans didn’t come easy.
“You're an Indian kid, a Bengali kid, and you're not allowed to dream like this. This is not a thing that is accepted per se.”
As a student, Siddiquee said his love for comedy developed while being with friends. He said hanging around a group of friends is “the first time you get to flex any kind of comedic ability or who you are really.”
But Siddiquee’s inspiration to move to New York didn’t come from a friend or fellow comedian. The idea came about after watching a Netflix documentary about sushi.
“I saw this documentary ‘Jiro Dreams of Sushi.’ It's this documentary about this sushi chef in Japan who is like 85 and all he does is try to make better sushi,” he said.
The passion the chef felt for preparing his cuisine spoke to Siddiqquee.
“This man has found something in sushi in this path, in this way, and it's all based on purpose and self-actualization,” he said. “It's based on pursuing something you love and devoting your life at getting better at something.”
Siddiquee certainly followed his dream. But there was one more obstacle. Siddiquee said he was worried about the reaction from a certain AGT judge.
“Simon (Cowell) is the scary one,” he said. “I was scared Simon was just going to 'eh' me in the middle of the set and I was going to not recover, that was my biggest fear.”
Siddiqee’s momentum didn’t falter and he moved on to the next round. He said while he was terrified for the performance, the visibility he gained was worth it.
“It's a massive platform so you get millions of people watching you in one day. That's worth it. It's worth the trouble.”
