Next year, Plano turns 150 years old, and the city has big plans to celebrate.
At a Monday City Council meeting, Shannah Hayley, Communications and Community Outreach director, told the City Council that the big focus of the city’s celebration, slated for June 3, will be heritage and the story of Plano and its diverse community. The city will display a special 150th anniversary logo on celebratory banners and on its special website, slated to launch in January. Special remarks will be made at the State of the City in February, as well as during Heritage Preservation Month in May.
The main celebration on June 3, according to Arts and Events Manager Michelle Hawkins, will include several decorations throughout Haggard Park; several food options, with a focus on sweets crafted by local bakers; entertainment with DJs, midway games, special performances, walking tours, 150-themed activities and more.
Mayor Pro Tem Maria Tu confirmed that there would be food options for attendees with dietary restrictions.
The city plans to leave up “Instagrammable” spots throughout June for residents to share their photos in Downtown Plano. The city will also partner with Plano ISD to have elementary school students create birthday cards for the city so that they can be displayed.
The main event will end with Mayor John Muns giving closing remarks and leading residents in singing “Happy Birthday” to the city. Pyrotechnics will conclude the event.
Afterwards, attendees are invited to an after party concert at McCall Plaza on 15th Street.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.