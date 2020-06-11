Neighborhood Services teamed up with three other cities in Collin County to identify social service organizations to distribute housing assistance funds those in need. Plano, Allen, McKinney and Frisco were delegated by the county to choose the agencies.
After the City Council’s approval of a new number, the total amount in the agreement between Collin County and Plano is $11,933,277.
While at least three of the organizations are based in Plano, applicants will be assigned to receive funding from any of the agencies.
According to Housing and Community Services Manager Shannette Eaden, organizations will be assigned to assist individuals after residents submit an application through Collin County.
“Any agency that's working on this program is going to help whomever we send them from Collin County,” she said.
Texas Muslim Women’s Foundation, the Assistance Center of Collin County, and the Wellness Center of Collin County were among the recipients. Religious organizations made up a large portion of the total agreement.
Eaden said the four cities sent out requests for credentials for organizations to prove their eligibility. “Each agency, they knew when they applied that they would be required to help all of Collin County residents.”
The money is separate from the city’s recent expansion of its homelessness prevention program. “The funds from the county are from the department of treasury. They both were made available under the CARES Act,” Neighborhood Services Grant Analyst Natalie Evans said.
Because the nonprofits did not receive an identical amount of funding, applicants will be assigned to organizations on the basis of the agency’s total dollar amount.
According to the city, applicants must have experienced a 25 percent reduction in income, hold less than $20,000 in assets, and not exceed 200 percent of the Area Median Income. For a family of four in the area, that is $172,400.
The applications to receive county assistance opened June 1.
“We are just happy that the county set aside these funds to get help,” Eaden said.
