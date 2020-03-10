A suspect believed to have stolen a saxophone and euphonium from Plano East Senior High School was arrested taken into custody by Dallas police Friday.
Demarcus McCarthy, 28, was arrested by Baylor Hospital police on unrelated charges just before 1 a.m. Friday night. McCarthy was booked by Dallas police and is currently in custody at Dallas County Jail.
According to the police department and Plano ISD, students were rehearsing in Plano East’s band hall after school in February when a man convinced the students he was there to pick up and repair instruments.
Police now believe the man is McCarthy.
McCarthy is accused of entering a secure area of the school to steal the instruments.
The district said the suspect stole the instruments and appeared to leave in a red car by himself.
It is unclear how the arrest took place. The Plano Star Courier has reached out to Baylor police for a comment but has not heard back.
