When Plano East senior Kamilah Ashley waved goodbye to her friends and teachers before spring break, she didn’t know it would be for the last time.
Ashley is one of the thousands of high school seniors in Plano who have been dealt an unusual senior year due to school closures. On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced all Texas public schools will remain closed for the remainder of the school year.
Along with the absence of senior rituals and in-person goodbyes, students are facing uncertainty as they plan for the next four years of their lives.
“For current juniors and seniors, the college landscape is changing daily with revised application deadlines, changes to summer programs, and more,” PISD Director of Guidance and Family Education Services Janna Hancock said.
Many colleges have opted for online summer orientations for students. Normally, orientations help students get familiarized with campus and meet new people. But Ashley said the unpredictability of the COVID-19 crisis has brought future college students closer together – online.
“It’s been pretty fun bonding with the class of 2024 over our disdain for online classes and our hopes for the future,” she said.
Ashley found out she was accepted to the University of Texas at Austin on her birthday this year. Her excitement wasn’t dimmed by the crisis.
“I was so nervous because the Red McCombs School of Business is pretty competitive, but I’m so excited to be going to a college I love,” she said.
Online orientations aren’t the only unexpected changes for students. Several colleges across the country waived SAT requirements for next year’s applicants due to the College Board’s decision to not administer the test in June.
Hancock said the possibility for more schools to waive the requirement could have a positive outcome for students.
“This approach can often be a benefit to students as the college will be able to look at their entire body of coursework and extracurricular involvement, and volunteer participation in order to make a decision about the admission for a student,” she said.
According to Hancock, higher education institutions are also trying to make up for income losses in students’ homes. More senior scholarships and extended application deadlines are among some of the ways colleges are helping.
“Colleges are aware that many families have seen drastic changes to their income levels recently,” Hancock said.
For student Ashley, not being able to be with friends during what is supposed to be a time of celebration is hard. She knows she may not see her friends once her college courses begin, but Ashley said her responsibility to social distance is more important.
“For now, FaceTime and sitting on the porch with my cat will suffice.”
