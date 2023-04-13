Parks.jpg

Media Relations Director Steve Stoler gathers residents' questions for a town hall Thursday night. 

Plano Parks and Recreation staff and Plano City Council member Kayci Prince invited residents to participate at a town hall Thursday evening that would assist in updating the city’s parks masterplan.

At the town hall, residents called in to voice their opinions, left social media comments and asked questions in person to understand what changes the city had coming to Plano’s parks.

Recreation Services Manager Susie Hergenrader answered residents' questions as they phones in Thursday evening. 
Several residents asked about the city's expansion of pickle ball courts in Plano.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

