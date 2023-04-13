Plano Parks and Recreation staff and Plano City Council member Kayci Prince invited residents to participate at a town hall Thursday evening that would assist in updating the city’s parks masterplan.
At the town hall, residents called in to voice their opinions, left social media comments and asked questions in person to understand what changes the city had coming to Plano’s parks.
According to Park Planning Manager Renee Jordan, parks staff last updated its masterplan in 2022. After hearing more resident feedback, the staff will take project proposals to the planning and zoning commission as well as city council over the summer.
Several residents asked about designating more space to pickle ball courts as the demand continues to rise. The city plans to add more pickle ball courts to the High Point Tennis Center and work with Plano ISD to restripe its courts to allow for pickle ball.
One resident asked why more time was not designated to pickle ball at recreation centers’ gymnasiums. Recreation Services Manager Susie Hergenrader said the gymnasiums cater to multiple sports and have a set schedule. While one gym may not have pickle ball available, another gym in the city will have a pickle ball session, Hergenrader said.
While Plano’s recreation centers have catered more to basketball in its gyms, Jordan said the city’s seeing a transition in demographic and thereby a transition in what spots are popular. As the city revisits its masterplan, the city aims to renovate its gyms and revisit scheduling to allow more diverse uses, Jordan said. When asked if the Sam Johnson Recreation Center would expand to add pickle ball, parks staff said the facility is restricted by floodplains. However, the city aims to issue a survey regarding a senior recreation center in West Plano. If approved, staff said it would likely provide additional pickle ball courts.
Hergenrader told residents that while updating its recreation centers, parks staff aims to add more accountability on behalf of the users. While physical cards help track who is in Plano’s facilities and assist in checking out equipment, the membership cards have undergone some changes to help residents more easily check into their recreation centers.
This summer, Oak Point’s outdoor pool is slated to open, staff said. The outdoor pool will include a splash pad, a family leisure pool and a dual-entry wave pool. Hergenrader said Plano is the only municipality to have a wave pool of this nature at its recreation center.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.