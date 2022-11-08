Parade.png
The Plano holiday parade is back.

On hiatus since 2020, the parade will take place at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 10 and will be returning to its former home of Downtown Plano where many longtime Planoites remember watching the parade as children.

