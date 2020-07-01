Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED,) a third-party organization that creates building standards, gave a Plano hospital a “gold” certification in June.
The Medical City building, Sarah Cannon Hospital, was recognized for its low water usage and energy conservation.
LEED was organized in the 1990s as a way to encourage builders to create environmentally conscious structures. The standard is used internationally as a way to measure the sustainability of major structures.
Todd Curry was the design manager for the Sarah Cannon project. Curry said the building is the first in the United States to receive the current “gold” certification.
“As of now or a couple of months ago was the most current version of LEED, which is continually in the process of evolution,” he said.
“It's always having to one-up its game because local states, federal municipalities are all requiring more and more as far as environmentally conscious buildings, energy efficiencies.”
With all eyes on hospitals, Medical City said “green buildings allow companies to operate more sustainably and give the people inside them a healthier, more comfortable space to work” in an announcement.
Curry said there are several avenues builders took to ensure the building met sustainability standards.
“We've got an irrigation system that has drastically reduced our water consumption. We have low-flow fixtures throughout the hospital,” he said.
The hospital holds at least 90 beds over four floors. Curry part of the reason the certification was a feat was due to regulations on health care buildings.
“You have to have a certain amount of water to make sure that we're procedurally operational,” he said.
In a release, Medical City wrote, “Ultimately, LEED certified buildings place priority on the building’s most important assets, the people that utilize the structure.”
