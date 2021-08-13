Plano Mayor John Muns and other city officials hosted a town hall meeting Thursday night at the Plano Municipal Center.
The meeting was conducted in the interest of increasing community awareness and understanding of the proposed 2021-22 city budget, which was set to be discussed after press time in a Plano City Council special meeting Saturday morning.
Muns was joined by City Manager Mark Israelson, Budget Director Karen Rhodes-Whitley, Director of Public Works Gerald Cosgrove, Human Resources Director Shante Akafia, Parks Director Ron Smith and Deputy City Managers Jack Carr, Greg Rushin and Shelli Siemer.
“The budget focus this year is to maintain and improve our $2.7 billion growing infrastructure by ensuring our capital maintenance fund is adequately funded, to continue to provide all programs and services for our citizens and businesses, to ensure that all financial policies are met and we maintain our AAA bond rating and to continue to attract and retain our greatest asset, which is our employees,” Rhodes-Whitley said in her introductory remarks. “In addition, we continue to maintain a low tax burden for our citizens and businesses.”
Rhodes-Whitley elaborated on the city’s endeavors to keep taxes within the “no-new-revenue” threshold and the changes in property taxes that may arise given the simultaneous increase in residential property values and decrease in commercial property values. She added that sales taxes are “recovering quite nicely” despite the COVID-19 pandemic, as the revenue stream is projected to bring in $89 million for the city.
This brief presentation was followed by 45 minutes of questions from residents, which prompted a discussion of wide-ranging topics from the city’s golf course fund and the Sam Johnson Recreation Center to crime prevention and water rates.
A video of the town hall can be accessed online at youtube.com/watch?v=x11ymqtxWJU.
